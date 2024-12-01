Pudong an avenue to China's innovation landscape

Pudong, Shanghai's economic powerhouse, is rapidly transforming into a vibrant hub for open innovation, fueled by a growing influx of top-tier domestic and international companies.

Since launching the Group Open Innovation (GOI) initiative in July 2021 to encourage business leaders to foster open innovation platforms, Pudong has attracted 103 member companies spanning diverse sectors such as healthcare, IT, new energy, and advanced materials. Among these, 35 are foreign-invested firms, underscoring Pudong's appeal to global players eager to tap into China's dynamic innovation landscape.

At the recent 2024 Pudong Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference, five companies were recognized as "GOI Exemplars" for their contributions - Microsoft's AI & IoT Insider Lab, FUJIFILM Business Innovation (China), COMAC Innovation Valley, ChemExpress Shanghai R&D Center, and Nokia Shanghai Bell's OpenX Lab.

"Since joining, we've seen significant growth across technology, investment, and cross-industry partnerships," said Liu Ze, head of OpenX Lab and an early adopter of GOI.

"GOI's collaborative model allows us to refine products with partners and bring them to market faster, opening new business opportunities beyond traditional industry boundaries."

Pudong's innovation ecosystem is further bolstered by a growing network of incubators, critical to scaling emerging start-ups.

At the conference, 10 incubators were awarded the Outstanding Innovation Incubator title, including renowned names like Plug and Play Shanghai, XNode, and CAS Star Shanghai.

Additionally, Pudong is strengthening its position through a new wave of R&D institutions. These novel institutions are pioneering disruptive innovations, focusing on advancing technology, nurturing talent, and translating R&D into commercial success.

In a significant development, 11 R&D institutions were recognized at the conference as part of Shanghai's 2024 list of approved novel institutions.

Notable among them are the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute, Shanghai Yangtze Delta Innovation Institute, International Human Phenome Institute (Shanghai), and WLA Laboratories - all poised to lead breakthrough scientific research and drive global initiatives.

"We aim to accelerate major scientific programs, create a global network of scientists, and push the International Human Phenome Project forward," said Chen Hua, vice dean of the Shanghai International Human Phenome Institute. "Our goal is to generate groundbreaking discoveries and apply them to real-world industries.

"We see this initiative, led by Chinese scientists, as a key driver of future industrial opportunities for the country. We're aligning early-phase outcomes with local authorities, eager to see them materialize in Pudong's Zhangjiang area, a prime innovation hub."

As of now, Pudong is home to 51 companies listed on the STAR Market, 884 R&D institutions run by firms, and tens of thousands of tech start-ups. It also boasts three national key laboratories and 14 major scientific facilities, solidifying its role as a leading platform for industrial and technological advancement.