Shanghai's evolving legal system attracting investments

Australian attorney Peter Corne asserts that Shanghai's legal framework has enhanced over the previous three decades, drawing international trade and investment.

Shanghai's legal system has significantly improved over the last three decades, making it a friendly place for international trade and investment, according to Peter Corne, a senior Australian lawyer who serves as an arbitrator and mediator in Shanghai. Shortly after the Spring Festival in 1996, Corne, now 62, arrived in the city and started working for a British law firm, which received permission to establish an office on the Chinese mainland. "My firm relocated me from Hong Kong to Shanghai. That was the best time for foreign law offices. Lots of foreign companies were coming to invest here, with demands for services in many legal areas relating to contracts and negotiations," he said. Local firms rapidly developed with lawyers who had studied abroad or worked in foreign law offices.

Ti Gong

Corne said China's legal system has become much more predictable, complete, logical, and transparent, with standards of Chinese lawyers, courts, judges, and specialization all improving rapidly over time. "After China joined the WTO, the Ministry of Commerce started to publish all of those documents, so that made the situation much more transparent," he said. Shanghai has also published its "Collection of Rules and Regulations of Shanghai City" online in Chinese, English, Japanese, German and French. "It's important that people in foreign countries understand the depth of the improvements of the Chinese legal system because they get a lot of media reporting that suggests China is some sort of backward country, and the reality is far from the case. "China, even more so than other countries, sends experts to research the best of other countries' laws. They're always studying to see which laws are the best and how they are implemented in other countries. And they choose those legal tools that best suit China."

It's important that people in foreign countries understand the depth of the improvements of the Chinese legal system because they get a lot of media reporting that suggests China is some sort of backward country, and the reality is far from the case. Peter Corne

He also pointed out that Shanghai has been a pioneer in piloting reforms in China, especially its China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, where a lot of the experimentation is applied first before becoming adopted more generally around the country. "I've seen a lot of innovation in the area of law, such as the integrated dispute resolution window in the courts that was first tried out in the FTZ," he said. Corne developed a particular interest in arbitration and mediation as early as his university studies in Australia in the 1980s. However, upon his arrival in Shanghai in 1996, while arbitration was relatively well developed, he found limited opportunities for engaging in international commercial mediation. Corne become more and more involved in arbitration, culminating in him contributing to, what was at that time for China, revolutionary new arbitration rules for the new Shanghai FTZ Arbitration Court in 2013 which became a model for other arbitration institutions throughout China. Shanghai International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission incorporated best practices from arbitration institutions throughout the world such as emergency arbitration, a simplified accelerated procedure and the appointment of arbitrators not on the Shanghai FTZ Arbitration Court's panel. "For mediation, I was really waiting for the opportunity. I found it when the Shanghai Commercial Mediation Center opened in 2012 and invited me to join," he said. In 2017, he received the prestigious Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award for his contributions to the city, primarily in dispute resolution in the FTZ. He has not only served as a mediator but also contributed to the drafting of some of the rules.

The "integrated dispute resolution" window at the FTZ Court gives the disputants an opportunity to choose either of those or litigation to solve their dispute. This gives great flexibility to the parties. Peter Corne