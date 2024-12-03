﻿
News / Metro

More Will's gym outlets close following closures last month

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:21 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0
A notice on the company's WeChat account on Tuesday says it is merging some outlets to optimize its network as customers turn to social media with complaints about refunds.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:21 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0
More Will's gym outlets close following closures last month

A Will's Fitness outlet is closed.

More Will's Fitness outlets have closed down following previous closures of some facilities last month. Customers have been complaining about failures to get refunds for memberships.

At least three more gyms in downtown Shanghai, including one in Hongkou District and another in the central Lujiazui area, have closed in addition to the four closures in previous months.

One gym user called PJ complained on social media that it hadn't occurred to him that the Will's gym in the Shanghai Tower building would close. He had just renewed his membership for three years.

A Will's outlet on Kaixuan Road in Changning District said in a notice on Monday that it is suspending operations while negotiating rental issues with a property management firm.

More Will's gym outlets close following closures last month

A notice on Will's WeChat account on Tuesday said it is merging some outlets to optimize its network. Users can transfer their membership to nearby gyms and it will follow contract provisions to provide refunds with a specialist in charge.

However, customers remain dubious.

A customer surnamed Hu said she had failed to get a response from the firm's customer service channel for several months.

She said some sales representatives were still trying to persuade her from time to time to sign new contracts and extend her membership.

Will's has over 70 outlets in the city and over two dozen have suspended operations.

City authorities are reminding people to be cautious of long-term gym contracts and the credibility of vendors who sell prepaid cards, especially those for very long periods.

The city has set an upper limit for each anonymous prepaid card at 1,000 yuan and 5,000 yuan for a single identified prepaid card.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Lujiazui
Hongkou
Changning
Shanghai Tower
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     