More Will's gym outlets close following closures last month

More Will's Fitness outlets have closed down following previous closures of some facilities last month. Customers have been complaining about failures to get refunds for memberships.

At least three more gyms in downtown Shanghai, including one in Hongkou District and another in the central Lujiazui area, have closed in addition to the four closures in previous months.

One gym user called PJ complained on social media that it hadn't occurred to him that the Will's gym in the Shanghai Tower building would close. He had just renewed his membership for three years.

A Will's outlet on Kaixuan Road in Changning District said in a notice on Monday that it is suspending operations while negotiating rental issues with a property management firm.