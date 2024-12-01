Goodyear executive wins Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award

"I'm truly appreciative of the award," said Nat Madarang after receiving the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award for his contributions to the city's development. "It's not just a personal recognition. It's a recognition for the entire team at Goodyear who are working tirelessly to advance tire technologies and mobility solutions."

Madarang moved to Shanghai in 2008 when he joined Goodyear Asia Pacific, a leading global tire manufacturer. He initially directed financial planning and analysis for the Asia Pacific region and later became CFO for Goodyear China. Over the years, he has held various positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his appointment as president of Goodyear Asia Pacific in March 2021.

Since taking on this role, Goodyear has significantly increased its investment in China, actively contributing to the high-quality development of the country's new-energy vehicle and intelligent driving sectors. The company's Asia Pacific headquarters has solidified its presence in Shanghai, generating nearly 250 million yuan (US$34.52 million) in tax revenue for the city over the past three years.

"I've been working and living in Shanghai for 14 years now," Madarang remarked. "The business environment here is always welcoming, responsive, and inclusive." He noted that Shanghai's business climate remains vibrant and supportive, driven by strong demand for high-quality tires due to an expanding automotive market and rising disposable income among consumers.

Goodyear was the first global tire manufacturer to establish operations in China, investing in a tire manufacturing plant in Dalian, Liaoning Province, in 1994. Since then, the company has flourished in China's dynamic and business-friendly environment. "We're very proud to be the first foreign tire manufacturer to enter China back in 1994. This year marks our 30th anniversary. We've expanded from one factory in Dalian to three factories, including those in Kunshan and Qingdao," he stated.

Madarang expressed excitement about China's market potential, particularly in the Luxury, SUV and EV segments. "These segments continue to grow extremely well, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market," he said. The company is actively collaborating with local partners and innovators to enhance tire performance and meet the increasing demand for high-performance products tailored for Luxury, SUV and electric vehicles.

"Our recently launched ElectricDrive Sustainable-Material Tire at the China International Import Expo demonstrates our commitment to sustainability," he added. This tire is China’s first ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) mark retail tire specifically engineered for electric vehicles. It is made with over 70 percent sustainable materials. "Goodyear's innovative spirit drives us to lead the mobility revolution, as shown by our commitment to introducing the industry's first 100 percent sustainable-material tire by 2030. This award reinforces Goodyear's dedication to being at the forefront of mobility solutions while investing in advanced technologies and sustainable practices that benefit both our customers and the environment."

In addition to being a leader in future mobility, Goodyear also invests in community initiatives aimed at promoting a safe, smart and sustainable way of life. Madarang has been active in charitable efforts as well. Recently, Goodyear sponsored a Dream Summer Camp program in partnership with the Shanghai Foreign Enterprise Association. This corporate responsibility initiative aims to inspire students from underdeveloped rural areas by providing opportunities for career coaching workshops and visits to Goodyear's Asia Pacific office in Shanghai.

Madarang emphasized that Goodyear has integrated corporate responsibility into its framework known as Goodyear Better Future, which consists of four pillars: Sustainable Sourcing, Responsible Operations, Advanced Mobility, and Inspiring Culture. "We're committed to giving back to our communities," he stated. "We've opened or supported several Hope Schools in Dalian and initiated the Dream Summer Camp for underprivileged children in Yunnan because we believe education is vital. Educating youth and nurturing their ambitions will ultimately lead to a better future."