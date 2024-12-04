Taipei to host Shanghai-Taipei forum on December 17

Taipei will host the 2024 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on December 17th, the two cities announced on Wednesday.

The forum focuses on "smart governance for a sustainable future," aiming to facilitate the exchange of experiences and ideas on subjects including user-centric transportation, river management, and human welfare.

At the event, the two cities intend to sign memorandums of cooperation in certain sectors.

Since 2010, Shanghai and Taipei have alternately hosted the forum, focusing on talks regarding citizens' lives, exchanging urban management experiences, and fostering cultural and interpersonal exchanges.

To date, the two cities have executed 45 memoranda of cooperation.