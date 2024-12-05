Disney resort changes the rules after wheelchair abuse

Park-goers complain about young, able-bodied visitors using electric wheelchairs to get around, driving them through crowds at a brisk pace, bypassing queues, and creating hazards.

Shanghai Disney Resort is tightening its wheelchair policy after reports of misuse by able-bodied visitors, and even the existence of a black market. Social media has been flooded with complaints from park-goers who have seen young, able-bodied individuals using electric wheelchairs to navigate the park. The wheelchairs are reported to have been zipping through crowds at a brisk pace, bypassing queues, and creating hazards for other visitors. The issue escalated when vendors outside the park were spotted offering electric wheelchairs for rent, with some posting tips on social media about how to bypass official channels. In response, Shanghai Disney Resort today announced a new set of rules, effective from December 10, restricting wheelchair use to guests with genuine mobility needs.

The policy allows only guests with disabilities, at an advanced age, or with medical conditions to bring manual or electric wheelchairs into the resort. Under the policy, electric wheelchairs must be operated at a walking speed (maximum 6kph). They must be registered with the resort at least two days in advance. Valid proof of disability must be provided on entering the park. Electric wheelchairs cannot be used by other visitors and must not be left unattended. If a manual wheelchair has an electric attachment, it must be connected before entry and registered in advance. The resort said these revisions will help ensure its infrastructure and services are accessible only to those who need them, while enhancing safety and the overall experience of all visitors. Currently, the resort provides manual wheelchair rentals for visitors with mobility issues on a first-come, first-served basis, for a daily fee of 90 yuan (US$12.39). However, some media reports reported problems.

According to Jiupai News, in a November phone call, customer service said visitors needed to provide proof of mobility impairment to guarantee a wheelchair. Without it, there was no guarantee and staff would need to be consulted. Meanwhile, staff told Kankan News: "We used to check medical records, but we no longer do." The controversy surrounding electric wheelchairs is not limited to misuse inside the park. Outside the resort, a black market is said to have emerged, with some vendors offering to rent electric wheelchairs. Social media posts also surfaced advising visitors how to avoid official procedures to obtain wheelchairs. One vendor – Shanghai Jimmy Car Rental – even advertised: "No medical certificate needed! As long as you have a sick leave note, medical report, disability card, or are over 70, pregnant, etc., you can bring in an electric wheelchair. If you don't have these, I can still get you in."