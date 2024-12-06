International volunteers bringing communities together

The "I FOR" team, founded in 2016, is involved in a range of local projects, including waste sorting, park clean-ups, and providing bilingual assistance at high-profile events.

International volunteers are playing an increasingly important role in shaping Shanghai's vibrant, multicultural community, particularly in areas such as the Biyun International Community. Biyun, in Jinqiao Town in Pudong, is often referred to as a "mini-UN" due to its diverse population. Covering just 5.79 square kilometers, it is home to over 2,200 expats from 52 countries and regions, making up nearly 20 percent of the area's total population. Notably, nearly half of the foreign executives from Fortune 500 companies based in Shanghai live in Biyun.

One of the most active groups in the community is the "I FOR" International Volunteer Team, founded in 2016. This team of volunteers from countries including Germany, the US, Australia, and India is involved in a range of local projects, including waste sorting, park clean-ups, and providing bilingual assistance at Metro stations during high-profile events such as the China International Import Expo. On December 5, International Volunteer Day, several members of the "I FOR" team shared their experiences of giving back to Shanghai at a special event in Jinqiao.

German volunteer Lothar Sysk, a Shanghai resident since 2001, takes part in waste sorting and park clean-ups. He believes his reward is the joy of seeing others smile. "The smiles and happy faces are more than enough," he said. Dutch engineer Ben Van der Waal, who has lived in Shanghai since 2010, offers bilingual support at Metro stations. He recalled a memorable experience when a lost traveler, grateful for his help, asked for a selfie. For him, volunteering is about connecting people. "You become a bridge between people and the services they need," he said. Indian artist Suchita Mahajan, who has lived in Shanghai for 13 years, is a member of the multicultural Uku Angels, a ukulele group founded by Singaporean Janice Yeo that performs at nursing homes and hospitals. "Community is everything to us in India, and I see the same spirit here in Shanghai," she said.

