Shanghai to hold F1 Chinese Grand Prix until 2030

Formula 1 announced on Friday a five-year extension with the Chinese Grand Prix which ensures that the Shanghai International Circuit will remain on the calendar through the 2030 season.

In the 20 years ever since its first race, the 5.45km Shanghai International Circuit has provided a unique challenge for the drivers including the ever-tightening Turns 1 and 2, and high g-force Turns 7 and 8.

Since Rubens Barrichello's victory in the inaugural race, the Chinese Grand Prix has witnessed nine other winners, including six titles clinched by Lewis Hamilton and two victories from Fernando Alonso from the current grid.

Formula 1 has seen its fanbase in China continue to grow, now climbing to over 150 million, with more than half of this group starting to follow Formula 1 in the last four years, among whom 50 percent are women.

The Chinese Grand Prix will be the second round on the 2025 calendar, taking place from March 21 to 23, and will host the first F1 Sprint event of the season, as well as the first round of F1 ACADEMY.

"Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years. I want to thank our promoters for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.