Law for all: Shanghai's diverse approach to Constitution Week

Kicking off the Constitution Week was the 8th Shanghai Corporate Legal Skills Competition, which emphasized the critical role of compliance awareness and the adherence to legal standards in corporate management.

As the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 75th anniversary, Shanghai has launched a series of Constitution publicity campaigns during its 36th Constitution Week, aligning with the 11th National Constitution Day on December 4.

This innovative competition adopted a dual-format approach, including a “Compliance Knowledge Contest” and a “Corporate Compliance Case Study,” to keep pace with the evolving landscape of corporate legal work.

The team competition segment showcases outstanding compliance cases that serve as shareable, referenceable models for replication, and the individual segment enhances understanding of compliance principles, boosting corporate culture.

The competition has drown participants from both Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, promoting an exchange of corporate legal insights across the region.

Beyond the corporate sphere, these legal awareness efforts extend to other vulnerable groups too, such as the elderly.

The Shanghai Senior Healthcare Group, in partnership with the local residential committees, hosted an event at a nursing home in Pudong. Family legal advisors provided comprehensive answers to the elderly’s concerns about property inheritance, will establishment, and the prevention of elderly fraud.

They simplified complex legal matters using engaging language, making legal knowledge more accessible.

“Legal Classes” were also conducted for the elderly, ensuring they can enjoy their golden years with the protection of the law.

In recent years, the digital economy has given rise to a new workforce, with the number of new forms of employment in China reaching 84 million in 2024, accounting for about 21 percent of the total workforce.

This group covers wide walks of life including delivery couriers, ride-hailing drivers, truck drivers, domestic service workers, and digital content creators.

To serve this huge workforce, the Shanghai Municipal Trade Union Council launched the “2025 Legal Services Action for New Forms of Employment,” which provides legal services online via the “Suishenban” app (随申办), as well as 329 offline sites.