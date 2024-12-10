Pudong announce new measures to attract foreign talent

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has introduced 34 initiatives aimed at making the district more welcoming and accessible for foreign professionals, focusing on easing travel, work, and daily living to boost innovation and business growth.

One of the standout features of the new plan is the launch of the "Confirmation Letter for Foreign High-End Talent," which makes Pudong the first district in China authorized to issue such letters.

This initiative allows foreign professionals in research, business, and academic visits to apply for multiple-entry visas, with family members eligible to join them. The visa provides stays of up to 180 days per visit over a 10-year period.

Pudong is also setting the pace for digital visa processing. The district has expanded an online visa system – originally introduced in the Lingang Free Trade Zone – across the entire district. This system allows foreign nationals to use their electronic visa and passport to clear immigration quickly, eliminating the need for paper documents and physical visa stamps.

In another major development, Pudong has extended its "Fast Track" permanent residency program to foreign talent recommended by the district government. This streamlined process significantly reduces approval times.