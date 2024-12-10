﻿
Pudong announce new measures to attract foreign talent

The area has introduced 34 initiatives aimed at making the district more welcoming and accessible for foreign professionals, focusing on making travel, work, and daily life easier.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Scan the QR code or load the website to check out Pudong's measures benefiting foreign talent.

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has introduced 34 initiatives aimed at making the district more welcoming and accessible for foreign professionals, focusing on easing travel, work, and daily living to boost innovation and business growth.

One of the standout features of the new plan is the launch of the "Confirmation Letter for Foreign High-End Talent," which makes Pudong the first district in China authorized to issue such letters.

This initiative allows foreign professionals in research, business, and academic visits to apply for multiple-entry visas, with family members eligible to join them. The visa provides stays of up to 180 days per visit over a 10-year period.

Pudong is also setting the pace for digital visa processing. The district has expanded an online visa system – originally introduced in the Lingang Free Trade Zone – across the entire district. This system allows foreign nationals to use their electronic visa and passport to clear immigration quickly, eliminating the need for paper documents and physical visa stamps.

In another major development, Pudong has extended its "Fast Track" permanent residency program to foreign talent recommended by the district government. This streamlined process significantly reduces approval times.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Samuel Chuffart receives his permanent resident card.

So far, more than 50 foreign professionals have been granted permanent residency through this system. Among the latest recipients was Samuel Chuffart, global design director at Icona Group, who received his permanent resident card at the weekend during the Pudong International Talent Hub Forum.

Chuffart, who has lived in Pudong for 14 years, said the new card simplifies everything from banking to healthcare. "Having this card makes settling here much easier," he said.

Pudong is also offering up to 14 days of free housing and 12 months of co-working space to international entrepreneurs looking to establish businesses in the district. In collaboration with China UnionPay, Pudong is improving mobile payment systems across commercial areas, making transactions smoother for foreign professionals.

To further support international residents, Pudong is also expanding access to global healthcare and education services. The district has also introduced a legal service station for foreigners and a dedicated window for those wishing to apply for driving licenses.

The district's push to attract foreign talent is not just about easing living and working conditions – it's also about fostering growth in key sectors. Integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and biomedicine are at the forefront of Pudong's talent search.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pudong is hungry for biomedicine talent, both from home and abroad.

In the biomedicine sector, Zhangjiang has emerged as a pioneer. Over the past 30 years, Zhangjiang has developed a robust biopharmaceutical ecosystem, with more than 2,300 innovation-driven companies and over 500 R&D institutions, tech centers, and public service platforms. It is also home to 12 major national scientific facilities. More than two-thirds of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as over a third of China's top 100 pharma firms, have operations in Zhangjiang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
