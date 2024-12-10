China Eastern launches first Shanghai-Casablanca route

Starting January 19, Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, will launch a direct route that connects Shanghai and Casablanca, Morocco, according to China Eastern.

It marks the Shanghai-based carrier's second African route after the successful launch of the "Shanghai-Cairo" route, and will operate with Boeing 787 aircraft with flights scheduled on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The outbound flight, FM871, departs from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:55am Beijing time and makes a stopover in Marseille, France, before arriving at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport at 1:10pm local time.

The return flight, FM872, takes off from Casablanca at 5:10pm local time, also with a stopover in Marseille, and arrives at Shanghai at 4:50pm Beijing time.