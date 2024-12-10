﻿
China Eastern launches first Shanghai-Casablanca route

Starting January 19, Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, will launch a direct route that connects Shanghai and Casablanca, Morocco, according to China Eastern.

It marks the Shanghai-based carrier's second African route after the successful launch of the "Shanghai-Cairo" route, and will operate with Boeing 787 aircraft with flights scheduled on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The outbound flight, FM871, departs from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:55am Beijing time and makes a stopover in Marseille, France, before arriving at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport at 1:10pm local time.

The return flight, FM872, takes off from Casablanca at 5:10pm local time, also with a stopover in Marseille, and arrives at Shanghai at 4:50pm Beijing time.

Casablanca, Morocco, has beautiful views.

Currently, Morocco implements a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens. Under the policy, Chinese tourists can stay in Morocco for up to 90 days with a valid passport (with a validity period of more than six months).

Casablanca, a historic city in Morocco, is the country's largest city, its primary commercial port, and a major industrial hub. It is also renowned as the world's largest exporter of phosphates. The city is also famous for its unique culture and breathtaking views along the Atlantic coastline, known both as "The Lung of Morocco" and "The Bride of the Atlantic."

Tickets are available on China Eastern's official website and App.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
