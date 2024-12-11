A guide for Temporary Driving Permit application

Visiting foreigners who need to drive vehicles in Shanghai can apply for a temporary driving permit, according to local traffic police.

A temporary driving permit refers to the short-term motor vehicle driving permit that allows foreigners who come to China for a short stay to drive motor vehicles within the Chinese borders. This temporary permit is issued by the traffic police department of the public security organ.

Those who stay for less than or up to three months can apply for a permit with three months validity. For those staying for more than three months, the validity period of a permit can be extended up to one year.

The permit is used for driving "motor vehicles temporarily brought into China" or "rented motor vehicles in China". The specific motor vehicle types to be driven are as per the following rules: