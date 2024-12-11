A guide for Temporary Driving Permit application
Visiting foreigners who need to drive vehicles in Shanghai can apply for a temporary driving permit, according to local traffic police.
A temporary driving permit refers to the short-term motor vehicle driving permit that allows foreigners who come to China for a short stay to drive motor vehicles within the Chinese borders. This temporary permit is issued by the traffic police department of the public security organ.
Those who stay for less than or up to three months can apply for a permit with three months validity. For those staying for more than three months, the validity period of a permit can be extended up to one year.
The permit is used for driving "motor vehicles temporarily brought into China" or "rented motor vehicles in China". The specific motor vehicle types to be driven are as per the following rules:
- The vehicle must be in the same category as stated in the applicant's foreign motor vehicle driving license.
- For those who themselves drive motor vehicles temporarily brought into China, the vehicle type stated in the temporary driving permit must be the same as their motor vehicles.
- For those who drive rented motor vehicles in China, only small-size vehicles (C1) or small-size vehicles with auto transmission automatic (C2) can be used for temporary driving permit.
How to apply for a temporary driving permit?
The required materials include entry and exit identity documents, such as passport; residence permit for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan residents; mainland travel permit for Hong Kong and Macau residents; mainland travel permit for Taiwan residents; the People's Republic of China travel permit; And foreign driving license.
If your foreign driving license is not in Chinese, you need to translate it into Chinese. You can apply for translation service through translation agencies directly by email; or you can approach Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) staff for help on applying for translation.
Please bring the above-mentioned materials to the DMV to take photo and submit application form. After learning and gaining knowledge about Chinese road traffic laws and regulations at sessions organized by the traffic police department, you will receive the permit on-site.
Where to apply
Vehicle Management Office First Branch
Address: No. 2999, West Huaxia Road, Pudong New Area
Working hours: Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
Vehicle Management Office Second Branch
Address: Gate 3, No. 179, Qinchun Road, Minhang District
Working hours: Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
Vehicle Management Office Third Branch
Address: No. 2638, Hunan Road, Pudong New Area
Working hours: Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
Vehicle Management Office Fourth Branch
Address: No. 299, Anfen Road, Baoshan District
Working hours: Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
Traffic Police Division of International Airport Public Security Bureau Sub-branch
Address: No. 201, Konggang 1st Road, Hongqiao International Airport, Tel: 28952289;
Address: No. 805, Huhang Road, Pudong International Airport, Tel: 68343234
Working hours: Monday to Thursday 9am-11am, 1pm-4pm, Friday 9am-11am
Traffic Police Division of Free Trade Zone Sub-branch
Address: Block A, No. 459, Fute West 1st Road, Free Trade Zone, Tel: 22047395
Working hours: Monday to Friday 9am-4:30pm
Translation service
Contact information about translation agencies is as follows:
Shanghai SISU Translation Service Co.
Address: No. 573, Chifeng Road, Hongkou District
Tel: 021-65362032
E-Mail: sisutsdl@163.com
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 9am-4:30pm
Shanghai Foreign Affairs Translation Workers Association
Address: Room 1607, No. 1277, Beijing West Road, Jing'an District
Tel: 021-63218568,021-63239910
E-Mail: fyxh@shwsfy.com
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 9am-4:30pm
Translations issued by foreign embassies and consulates in China, or translations notarized by local notary organizations are also acknowledged.
The circumstances under which an applicant cannot apply for a temporary driving permit.
- The applicant fails to meet the required age conditions for Chinese driving permit application. For those who temporarily need to rent Chinese motor vehicles and drive within the Chinese borders, the temporary driving permit Type 3 is only for small-size vehicles and small-size vehicles with auto transmission. Those who apply for small-size vehicles and small-size vehicles with auto transmission permits must be at least 18 years old.
- Applicants who have a record of committing hit and run offense within the territory of China cannot apply for the temporary driving permit.
- A driver who has accumulated 12 points within a single scoring period is required to undertake a retraining session and take an exam on road traffic safety laws, regulations and other related knowledge. Otherwise, he or she cannot re-apply for a temporary driving permit.
- Applicants who have committed road traffic offenses and have unresolved traffic accidents are not allowed to apply.
- Applicants who provide invalid & incomplete & unmatched certification and proofs, or those who have not participated in road traffic safety laws and regulations learning sessions are not allowed to apply.
What else should be noted when applying for a temporary driving permit?
The temporary driving permit should be carried while driving and be used together with the foreign driving license and its Chinese translation.
Online translation of foreign driving licenses is used only for applying for the temporary driving permit. The payment method for online translation is provided by the translation agencies.
When driving a rented motor vehicle in China, please carry the car rental contract with you for traffic police inspection.
Applicants aged 70 (inclusive) and above must take a capacity test in Theory Test Room (the validity period of the capacity test is one year from the first day you take the exam; applicants can take the test for free 5 times). Only after passing the test can applicants apply for a temporary driving permit. (Please register "Traffic Management 12123" app for the detailed addresses of Theory Test Room.)