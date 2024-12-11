﻿
Cab comfort: Hongqiao Transportation Hub to deploy short-haul operation mode for taxis

The area is adopting a short-haul model similar to that of Pudong airport, utilizing a system for automatic comparison and identification as the basis for determination.
Passengers arriving in Shanghai through the Hongqiao Transportation Hub will soon be able to confidently hail a taxi without worrying about disgruntled cab drivers, as the hub is now implementing a short-haul operation mode, according to local transportation officials.

The area is adopting a short-haul model similar to that of Pudong International Airport, utilizing a system for automatic comparison and identification as the basis for determination. Cruise taxis that meet the requirements can proceed directly to the passenger pick-up points via a dedicated short-haul express lane.

Apart from taxi drivers, the initiative will also bring convenience to passengers.

Shangguan News / Ti Gong

Signboards with the words "Exclusive for Short-haul Return" have been put up at the Hongqiao Hub taxi stands.

There have been many complaints from passengers about drivers' bad attitude or cold shoulders when taking a taxi at the hub for a short trip, according to a Shangguan News report.

The report also cited a Weibo blogger, who was refused by taxi drivers near Hongqiao Railway Station due to the short distance of the trip.

In mitigation, cabbies point out that they need to wait in long queues at the area for passengers and when they get someone whose destination is only six to seven kilometers away, it sours their mood.

On Wednesday, the hub started internal tests for the operation mode.

Recently, signboards with the words "Exclusive for Short-distance Return" have been put up at the taxi stands at the Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport T2, respectively, according to the report.

Based on the issues identified during the tests, relevant departments will further optimize the overall process and will launch a trial operation at an appropriate time after improvements are made.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
