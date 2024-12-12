Shanghai plans to further strengthen control of second-hand smoke outdoors
Shanghai is further strengthening the control of second-hand smoke in eight types of outdoor venues, according to a joint statement issued by nine local authorities.
A survey involving 10,000 residents, conducted by local health authorities, found that the top five outdoor venues where people are most exposed to second-hand smoke are outdoor waiting areas (such as scenic spots, restaurants, and beverage shops), sidewalks and waiting areas at traffic lights, outdoor amusement parks, bus stops, and entrances and exits of shopping malls and commercial buildings.
Residents have expressed strong opposition to outdoor second-hand smoke at three types of venues: school gates, entrances of hospital buildings, and Metro station entrances and exits.
They are particularly concerned about smoking while walking. The frequent occurrence of outdoor second-hand smoke and "walking smoking" has severely affected visitors' travel experience and quality of life, while also causing significant negative impacts on the public environment and citizens' health, said the survey report.
Therefore, local health authorities along with other government departments are jointly advocating for not smoking outdoors, and strengthening control of smoking in the above eight types of venues, including setting up no-smoking and smoking-control warning signs, deploying additional persuasion staff and volunteers, strengthening patrols, and intensifying education on the health hazards of tobacco.
Check out the details here:
- Outdoor waiting areas: Strengthening training for staff at scenic spots, restaurants, and beverage shops on the hazards of tobacco and skills to dissuade smokers; adding warning signs in queuing areas.
- Sidewalks and traffic light waiting zones: Adding no-smoking reminders to voice announcements; deploying volunteers to dissuade smokers.
- Outdoor amusement parks: Writing "no smoking" into notices to visitors; enhancing training for park staff on the hazards of tobacco and dissuasion skills; arranging full-time or part-time smoking control personnel to patrol during working hours.
- Bus stops: Posting no-smoking signs; prohibiting the placement of ashtrays or other smoking utensils; arranging regular cleaning.
- Entrances and exits of shopping malls and office buildings: Property management should be responsible for smoking control; increasing smoking education for tenants and property owners; incorporating smoking control clauses into lease and occupancy contracts; setting up outdoor smoking areas away from entrances and exits; security personnel responsible for guiding smokers to designated areas.
- School gates: increasing no-smoking education among students and parents; setting up "Smoke-free Campus" signs; reminding and persuading people not to smoke in waiting areas.
- Hospital Entrances: setting "Smoke-free Hospital" signs; deploying security personnel and volunteers to remind and dissuade smokers; increasing education via videos.
- Metro stations: adding smoking control signs and markings at entrances and exits; strengthening training for staff; dissuading smokers and increasing patrol.