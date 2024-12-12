Shanghai plans to further strengthen control of second-hand smoke outdoors

Shanghai is further strengthening the control of second-hand smoke in eight types of outdoor venues, according to a joint statement issued by nine local authorities.

A survey involving 10,000 residents, conducted by local health authorities, found that the top five outdoor venues where people are most exposed to second-hand smoke are outdoor waiting areas (such as scenic spots, restaurants, and beverage shops), sidewalks and waiting areas at traffic lights, outdoor amusement parks, bus stops, and entrances and exits of shopping malls and commercial buildings.

Residents have expressed strong opposition to outdoor second-hand smoke at three types of venues: school gates, entrances of hospital buildings, and Metro station entrances and exits.

They are particularly concerned about smoking while walking. The frequent occurrence of outdoor second-hand smoke and "walking smoking" has severely affected visitors' travel experience and quality of life, while also causing significant negative impacts on the public environment and citizens' health, said the survey report.

Therefore, local health authorities along with other government departments are jointly advocating for not smoking outdoors, and strengthening control of smoking in the above eight types of venues, including setting up no-smoking and smoking-control warning signs, deploying additional persuasion staff and volunteers, strengthening patrols, and intensifying education on the health hazards of tobacco.

