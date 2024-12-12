Frosty weekend forecast as cold front expected to arrive
Shanghai meteorologically entered winter on December 8, local weather officials announced on Thursday.
According to the criteria in China, winter officially begins on the first day of a stretch of five consecutive days after the daily average temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius.
The average time of winter's arrival is December 5 in Shanghai, making the arrival of winter this year slightly later. Autumn this year lasted 67 days.
A strong cold front is expected to affect the city this weekend with gale-force winds and a sharp drop in temperature, according to weather forecasters.
The cold spell is forecast to arrive around noon tomorrow with strong winds. The temperature is predicted to fluctuate between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius with the high dropping below 7 on Saturday, a forecaster said.
The lowest temperatures will occur on Sunday morning with it dropping to 2 degrees in urban areas and below zero in most suburban areas. Chongming, Qingpu, and Jinshan may experience lows of minus 3 to minus 4 degrees.
A mix of sun and clouds are expected to return next week with the high bouncing back to 11 degrees.