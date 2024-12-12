Shanghai Daily at 25: Chronicling a city in transformation

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Twenty-five years is both a blink and an epoch in the lifespan of a city like Shanghai, where change is measured not in years but in skylines and ambitions. Shanghai Daily, the first local daily English-language newspaper on China's mainland, has reached its quarter-century milestone, an anniversary marked by reflection as much as celebration. Since its founding in 1999, the newspaper has charted Shanghai's metamorphosis – from a bustling port city with big dreams to a global metropolis whose pulse quickens with every passing day. Today, the paper boasts a digital presence that extends to over 5 million readers globally. It serves as a key source of insight and connection for expatriates, business leaders, and international audiences eager to understand how China's bellwether city is setting pace. In doing so, Shanghai Daily has not only reported the news but also helped shape the dialogue around the city's identity and lofty aspirations.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

A Skyline as a Testament To mark this historic occasion, Shanghai Daily inaugurated its 25th Anniversary Exhibition, aptly titled "Headlines and Skylines," on the 118th floor of the Shanghai Tower. As the world's second-tallest building at 632 meters and an iconic feature of Shanghai's modern skyline, the Shanghai Tower provides a fitting venue for reflecting on the city's journey.

As Shanghai Daily's Deputy Editor-in-chief Gao Xing eloquently observed, "Twenty-five years ago, when Shanghai Daily was founded at 755 Weihai Road, the building we called home stood as the tallest building in Puxi. Today, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary atop China's tallest building, that once-dominant landmark has become so modest, comparatively. But of course, this is Shanghai – a city that never stops reaching higher, a city we live in, strive for, and are endlessly proud to call our own."



Visitors are treated to a visual and narrative journey, exploring headlines that captured pivotal moments in Shanghai's history as well as the city's elevation to one of the top five financial hubs in the world, alongside New York, London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. From the city's rapid urbanization and economic milestones to cultural and technological breakthroughs, the exhibition offers a lens into the dynamic pulse of Shanghai as reported through the pages of Shanghai Daily.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

The Small Chapters That Define a City "Just as our exhibition says," reflected Deputy Editor-in-chief Shen Ke, "if Shanghai's history were a book, the stories of Shanghai Daily in the past 25 years would be just a small chapter. But it is a chapter full of wonders and possibilities, just like this amazing city." In Shen's words is an acknowledgment of the scale of Shanghai's narrative, a story so vast it can only be captured in fragments. Yet it is often these fragments – headlines, photographs, interviews – that offer the truest glimpses into the soul of a city.

The event drew over 60 guests from across the world–figures whose lives and careers intersect with Shanghai's. They came from industries as varied as real estate, investments and financial services, and technology, hospitality and education, each a testament to the city's magnetic pull.

I moved to Shanghai eight years ago, having never lived in China before. Shanghai Daily was an invaluable resource that helped me settle into life here and understand the city better. Dr. John HSIANG

When I first arrived in Shanghai, Shanghai Daily was one of my primary sources for local news and insights. I've truly appreciated the role you've played in keeping us informed and connected over the years. Charles Ma

Reflecting on Shanghai's history and the cultural transformations across China over the past 25 years, I realize how fortunate I've been to witness and be a part of this incredible journey. I'm deeply grateful to Shanghai Daily for the opportunities and moments that have enriched my experience here. Thomas Lynch

What sets Shanghai Daily apart is that it offers a genuine Chinese perspective. I truly appreciate that, as it's become an essential and reliable source of news for us in our daily lives. Christian M.Göttker

Shanghai Daily continues to showcase the city's rapid development and the wealth of opportunities available to expats. Shanghai itself stands out as a vibrant international community, with schools that integrate cultural and technological elements alongside diverse global curricula. This blend of tradition, innovation, and global perspectives represents where I see Shanghai heading in the future. Grant Williams

The Future as a Continuum Shanghai is a city of superlatives: home to the world's longest metro network at over 830 kilometers, the busiest container port on the planet, and over 6,000 high-rise buildings. To write about Shanghai, as Shanghai Daily has done for 25 years, is to write about movement–of goods, ideas, people, and dreams. The Headlines and Skylines exhibition is a reminder that history is not static but alive, unfolding in the words we choose to preserve and the stories we choose to tell. And as the city looks ahead to milestones like the completion of the 2025 urban master plan, which envisions a greener and more livable city, Shanghai Daily remains committed to chronicling the heartbeats of a metropolis that is, above all, a stunning work in progress.