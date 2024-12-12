Famed mathematician calls for enhanced China-US cooperation

Both China and the United States have achieved remarkable accomplishments in the field of science and technology innovation, which has created new opportunities for deepening cooperation between the two countries, according to famous Chinese-American mathematician Shing-Tung Yau.

He also expressed his wish to promote such cooperation to bring more drive for technological transformation to foster the development of the global economy, as well as society, at large, and science and technology.

Yau, a Fields Medal laureate and chairman of the board of governors of the Shanghai Institute for Mathematical and Interdisciplinary Sciences, made the remarks at the 2024 International Conference on Economics, Technology, and Interdisciplinary Sciences held in Shanghai recently.

He pointed out that the world is currently at a critical juncture with the rapid rise of big data and artificial intelligence, and mathematics plays an indispensable role in both these fields. Yau emphasized that mathematics is not only the core foundation of algorithms and technology but also the key to understanding the deeper implications of big data.

He added that many mathematical theories once considered abstract have now become concrete tools for addressing core issues in science, technology, economics, and society.

The mathematician said that both China and the US have made great achievements in science and technology innovation, and the number of scientists and engineers in China has increased significantly, with a continuous stream of research achievements emerging, which are profoundly transforming the global technology landscape.