'AI-' is Shanghai Daily's Word of the Year 2024

Oxford's selection, "brain rot," paints a stark picture of the consequences of information overload, especially in digital spaces. With the ever-growing influence of social media and the Internet, "brain rot" refers to the erosion of critical thinking or intellectual engagement, emphasizing concerns over mental well-being in a media-saturated world.

"Demure," chosen by Dictionaries.com, implies a sense of quiet restraint and composure. Its rise to prominence signals a growing appreciation for humility and subtlety in an age of loud, often polarizing discourse. The word suggests a shift toward introspection and calm amidst the noise.

Cambridge's "manifest" captures a sense of agency and intention. In a time when individuals and groups are asserting their values more openly, this word reflects an empowered shift toward articulating and realizing personal and collective visions.

Collins' choice, "brat," stands out with a more playful and modern connotation. Once used to describe misbehaving children, it now often carries a tone of affection or teasing, especially when used to refer to someone who is a bit spoiled or mischievous but still endearing. In contemporary usage, "brat" has evolved beyond its original negative implications, finding a place in pop culture and social dynamics to describe individuals who exhibit cheeky, bold, or spirited behavior.

This year's selection of words of the year offers a fascinating snapshot of shifting cultural and societal concerns. The words reflect the evolving ways in which people engage with the world and respond to global challenges.

Shanghai Daily's Word of the Year

The Center for Corpus Application and Research at Sanda University, founded in 2021, has been tasked with selecting the Word of the Year based on the content of Shanghai Daily. As the only English-language newspaper in Shanghai and the most influential foreign media outlet in the Yangtze River Delta region, Shanghai Daily serves as a key reference point for understanding societal shifts and global trends.

The selection criteria for the Word of the Year are flexible: it does not need to be a single word but can be a phrase or even a short sentence. The crucial factor is that the term or expression must effectively capture significant events, social movements, and the overall spirit of the year. Consideration is also given to the depth, scope, impact, and long-term relevance of the term in question. Previous selections included "vaccine" in 2021, "omicron" in 2022, and "ChatGPT" in 2023.

As winter approached in 2024, the center launched its annual project, analyzing a wide range of data collected from December 2023 to November 2024. Using a combination of computer-aided statistical methods and manual review, a shortlist of candidates was compiled from the Shanghai Daily's coverage. These candidates underwent several rounds of rigorous evaluation and re-assessment before making it to the final list.

"AI-," a new word-initial combining form, has been named Shanghai Daily's Word of the Year for 2024. While the term AI is not new – having been recognized as Collins Word of the Year in 2023 – the rapid development and widespread application of artificial intelligence continue to define the technological revolution. These advancements present both exciting opportunities and significant challenges for the future of humanity. In 2024, the profound impact of AI across various domains – social, economic, and cultural – has sparked intense discussions, drawn widespread attention, and provoked both anxiety and contemplation. As these conversations evolve, the range of "AI-" applications continues to expand, highlighting the pervasive role of AI in our lives.

Shanghai Daily's corpus reveals a growing lexicon of AI-related terms, including AI-generated, AI-assisted, AI-empowered, AI-backed, AI-driven, and AI-integrated, underscoring AI's remarkable ability to generate a new vocabulary. This proliferation of AI terminology reflects its transformative effect across multiple sectors. In media and content creation, AI is fueling innovation, with AI-generated content, images, and artwork advancing the creative industry through a fusion of innovation and imitation. For example, AI-powered visual recognition technology has revolutionized art restoration and image remastering, including the revival of the ancient Dunhuang manuscripts. In health care, AI-assisted robotic surgery has introduced unprecedented precision and safety. Everyday life has also been reshaped by AI-infused technologies, such as the Magic 6 Pro smartphone, which makes routine tasks smarter and more efficient. These AI-driven innovations not only enhance our lives but also highlight AI's growing role in shaping the future.

The selection of Word of the Year is a long-standing tradition that reflects broader societal shifts. Since 1990, the American Dialect Society has recognized words and phrases that capture the spirit of the times, such as "9/11," marking a tragic event, and "e-," signaling the dawn of the digital age. These terms go beyond language; they encapsulate cultural moments. By choosing "AI-" as Shanghai Daily's Word of the Year 2024, we acknowledge the profound influence of artificial intelligence, both in its wide-reaching applications and as a symbol of the emerging AI era. This recognition highlights AI's transformative impact on our world today.

In addition to AI-related terms, the word "dragon" featured prominently in this year's Shanghai Daily corpus because of the Year of the Dragon. This sparked debates over the distinctions between the Chinese dragon and its Western counterpart, as well as the proper rendition of the Chinese "long" in English.

Another significant term that caught our attention was Wukong, which saw a surge in use starting August 21. This was driven by the release of Black Myth: Wukong, the first Chinese-developed AAA game, which has quickly won international acclaim. The game's seamless integration of Chinese cultural elements, such as architecture, fashion, and design, alongside its innovative portrayal of the Wukong character, marks a milestone in gaming history. The buzz surrounding Wukong not only reflects the game's success but also highlights the growing global influence of Chinese culture.

The words of the year encapsulate significant moments in language and culture every year. These words act as a linguistic time capsule, mirroring social trends and global events that define the year.

Since 2021, the selection of Shanghai Daily's Word of the Year has received full support from the World of English magazine.

(The article is written by Xi Danyun and Yang Zhixia, research fellows at Corpus Application and Research Center, Sanda University, and Hugo Tseng, Professor of English & College Dean, Sanda University.)