Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway set to open soon

The highly anticipated Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway is counting down to its launch and operation.

Once open, the railway will connect Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Suzhou South Railway Station in just 20 minutes, while the journey from Shanghai to Huzhou will take just 42 minutes. The travel time from Songjiang to Nanxun will also be cut to around 30 minutes.

Construction of the railway began in June 2020, and the track was completed in June this year. Trial operations commenced on November 23 and lasted around a month.

After the recent opening of the Chizhou-Huangshan High-speed Railway (April), Hangzhou-Wenzhou High-speed Railway (September), and Xuancheng-Jixi High-speed Railway (October), this will be the fourth new high-speed railway launched in the Yangtze River Delta region this year.

Route and Stations:

Spanning approximately 163 kilometers, the railway is designed for speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour.

The route starts at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, passes through Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and ends at Huzhou Station in Zhejiang Province.

A ride on this line will take passengers through the scenic beauty of Jiangnan’s iconic water towns, offering stunning views and glimpses of uniquely designed stations along the way. The train will cross the striking Yuandang Lake Bridge and pass through several wetland areas that define the charm of this region.

The railway features eight stations: Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Songjiang, Liantang, Suzhou South, Shengze, Huzhounanxun, Huzhou East, and Huzhou. Six of them — Shanghai Songjiang, Liantang, Suzhou South, Shengze, Huzhounanxun, and Huzhou East — are newly built.