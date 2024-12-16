Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway set to open soon
The highly anticipated Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway is counting down to its launch and operation.
Once open, the railway will connect Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Suzhou South Railway Station in just 20 minutes, while the journey from Shanghai to Huzhou will take just 42 minutes. The travel time from Songjiang to Nanxun will also be cut to around 30 minutes.
Construction of the railway began in June 2020, and the track was completed in June this year. Trial operations commenced on November 23 and lasted around a month.
After the recent opening of the Chizhou-Huangshan High-speed Railway (April), Hangzhou-Wenzhou High-speed Railway (September), and Xuancheng-Jixi High-speed Railway (October), this will be the fourth new high-speed railway launched in the Yangtze River Delta region this year.
Route and Stations:
Spanning approximately 163 kilometers, the railway is designed for speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour.
The route starts at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, passes through Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and ends at Huzhou Station in Zhejiang Province.
A ride on this line will take passengers through the scenic beauty of Jiangnan’s iconic water towns, offering stunning views and glimpses of uniquely designed stations along the way. The train will cross the striking Yuandang Lake Bridge and pass through several wetland areas that define the charm of this region.
The railway features eight stations: Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Songjiang, Liantang, Suzhou South, Shengze, Huzhounanxun, Huzhou East, and Huzhou. Six of them — Shanghai Songjiang, Liantang, Suzhou South, Shengze, Huzhounanxun, and Huzhou East — are newly built.
Highlights:
Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station:
When complete, Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station will become the city’s third-largest high-speed railway station, featuring 9 platforms and 23 tracks.
Expected to handle over 20 million passengers annually, the station is nearing completion, with gates, information screens, elevators, and other service facilities already installed and ready for operation.
Liantang Railway Station:
The newly built Liantang Railway Station represents a major milestone — Shanghai’s charming Liantang Town will soon join the high-speed rail network
Covering an area of 4,499 square meters, the station features a layout with 2 platforms and 4 tracks, utilizing the space beneath the elevated railway for all entry, exit, and waiting facilities.
The station’s facade draws inspiration from the flowing waters of Jiangnan, with cascading lines that evoke a sense of elegance and dynamism. The modern architectural style integrates local cultural characteristics, making the station a unique landmark.
Inside, the station is bright and minimalist, with a calming color scheme of moon white and smoky blue, accented by eco-green and sky blue hues to create a tranquil and inviting atmosphere.
The waiting hall embraces the theme of “Lotus Pond Moonlight,” incorporating lotus leaf motifs to create stunning light effects. Structural columns and bridge piers feature intricate three-dimensional designs of lotus ponds and moonlight, further enhancing the station’s connection to the water-town aesthetic of Jiangnan.
Additional design details include restroom walls adorned with silhouettes of ancient towns, adding a layer of cultural charm, and ceilings in the exit hall with lotus-inspired patterns for a cohesive visual experience.
Future Connections:
The under-construction Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High-speed Railway will intersect with the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway at Suzhou South Station, creating a strategic “golden intersection point.”