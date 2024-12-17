﻿
Free kittens with a pricey catch leave adopters clawing at fine print

Free cat adoptions, being promoted at shopping malls, come with the inevitable catch, and a costly one at that: the adopters have to also adopt compulsory long-term payment plans!
You may have seen these adorable kittens lounging in transparent shelves at Shanghai's top malls – seemingly free to take home. But behind the heartwarming offer of "free cat adoptions" lurks a costly catch: mandatory long-term payment plans, dubbed "猫贷" ("cat loans") online.

A cat adoption stall at Global Harbor, Shanghai's biggest shopping mall.

While the cats come with no price tag, adopters are required to commit to monthly purchases of cat supplies, such as cat litter and cat food, through payment platforms like WeChat or Alipay, for one to several years. Some adopters have reported total costs reaching nearly 20,000 yuan (US$2,745).

Yuan, a Shanghai resident, was drawn to a 3-month-old American Shorthair at Global Harbor mall. "The kitten was adorable, so we paid and brought it home," she told Youth Daily.

Free kittens with a pricey catch leave adopters clawing at fine print

Similar cat adoption stalls have appeared at malls nationwide.

Only later did she realize the fine print: the adoption required spending 800 yuan monthly on designated products for two years, totaling 19,800 yuan. "The supplies were overpriced, and the brands unfamiliar," she complained.

Attempts to cancel the agreement were initially rejected, but Yuan eventually secured a refund after mediation, excluding supplies already purchased.

Similar cases have been reported nationwide. In Wuhan, central Hubei Province, a woman faced a 5,400-yuan debt for cat supplies despite her kitten dying months into the agreement. Such schemes often feature restrictive terms, including high penalties for early cancellations, according to a report by the Changjiang Daily in April.

Free kittens with a pricey catch leave adopters clawing at fine print

An adorable creature stares out of a mall's cat adoption stall.

Industry claims and criticism

The so-called "cat loans" have sparked debate – blurring the line between responsible pet ownership and burdening well-meaning adopters with unexpected financial strain.

Pet store operators defend the model, claiming it safeguards against impulsive adoptions, abandonment, and neglect (of pets). "The system ensures the cat's welfare," one store employee explained, highlighting its cost-effectiveness compared to direct purchases of pets and supplies.

Free kittens with a pricey catch leave adopters clawing at fine print

Search results of cat loans on social media warn pet owners against such payment plans.

However, critics argue that such plans exploit adopters' goodwill.

Ma Xiang, a partner with Shanghai Shentong Law Firm, cautioned consumers to carefully review contracts and verify the health of pets before committing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
