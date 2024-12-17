Shanghai vice mayor leads delegation to Taipei for city forum

A delegation, led by Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan, arrived in Taipei on Monday for the 2024 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum, scheduled for Tuesday.

In the afternoon, they visited the Guangci Charity Park Social Housing project. The Taipei City Government held a welcome dinner for them in the evening.

At the banquet, Hua said the forum has brought the two cities closer in exchanges, strengthened the economic and trade cooperation, and boosted cultural exchanges and people's welfare.

He said the forum was a great opportunity for exchanges and collaboration between the two cities and for peaceful and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

He added that with efforts from both sides, the exchanges and mutual learning between Shanghai and Taipei will deepen, and their cooperation will expand, helping the two cities improve urban governance and urban development, thereby improving the well-being of their citizens.

Welcoming the delegation, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an said the twin cities overcame many obstacles to come together. He hoped this year's forum would be successful and that the two cities would continue to collaborate for the benefit of both sides of the Strait.

Taipei received a spring-themed art porcelain vase as a gift from Shanghai. The vase's design flawlessly blends Shanghai's surroundings with its city flower, magnolia, signifying that the people from the two cities would prosper together.

Taipei gave Shanghai a Grand Dome-themed porcelain dish. It commemorated Taipei's Grand Dome's opening and the city government's goal of making Taipei a sports and health metropolis.