News / Metro

18 arrested after investigation into discount coupon fraud

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:36 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0
Shanghai police say their investigations reveal people acquiring quite a lot vouchers by instigating others to modify their IP addresses to obtain coupons from other regions.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:36 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0

Eighteen people have been arrested in Shanghai for fraudulently obtaining discount coupons, police said on Wednesday.

Investigations are said to have revealed that in early November, a restaurant owner surnamed Guo, along with store manager Liu instructed another person, surnamed Hu, to acquire a large number of dining coupons by posting illegal information online and instigating others to modify their IP addresses to obtain coupons from other regions. They are also said to have fabricated transactions to defraud consumption subsidies.

Guo was detained by police on November 11 and the other suspects are subjected to criminal compulsory measures, according to the police.

During the investigation of another case on December 13, local police found four people, including a person surnamed Zhang, suspected of posting on social media platforms to organize a large number of individuals to change their mobile phone locations to obtain discount coupons. They are also said to have colluded with seven catering companies to defraud subsidies by making fake transactions.

18 arrested after investigation into discount coupon fraud
Ti Gong

Police investigating illegal discount coupon activity escort a suspect.

As of December 17, a total of 15 individuals, including Zhang and the relevant in the catering enterprises, are subjected to criminal compulsory measures.

To boost consumption, Shanghai released 360-million-yuan (US$50.7 million) discount vouchers from late September through online payment platforms including WeChat Pay, Alipay and Union Pay.

These allowed discounts of up to 30 percent for a minimum expenditure of 300 yuan, 500 yuan, 800 yuan and 1,000 yuan, which attracted wide attention and interest.

But some residents complained it was increasingly difficult to get the free coupons, and some coupons were found to be sold online.

Police say reselling vouchers at a profit is illegal, as is cheating subsidies through false transactions.

Shanghai police said they will closely monitor and crack down all types of criminal activities related to discount coupons to protect the rights and interests of local consumers.

18 arrested after investigation into discount coupon fraud
Ti Gong

Police officers check items seized at a suspect's home in another province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     