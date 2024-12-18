18 arrested after investigation into discount coupon fraud

Eighteen people have been arrested in Shanghai for fraudulently obtaining discount coupons, police said on Wednesday.

Investigations are said to have revealed that in early November, a restaurant owner surnamed Guo, along with store manager Liu instructed another person, surnamed Hu, to acquire a large number of dining coupons by posting illegal information online and instigating others to modify their IP addresses to obtain coupons from other regions. They are also said to have fabricated transactions to defraud consumption subsidies.

Guo was detained by police on November 11 and the other suspects are subjected to criminal compulsory measures, according to the police.

During the investigation of another case on December 13, local police found four people, including a person surnamed Zhang, suspected of posting on social media platforms to organize a large number of individuals to change their mobile phone locations to obtain discount coupons. They are also said to have colluded with seven catering companies to defraud subsidies by making fake transactions.