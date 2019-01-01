New Airport Link Line counts down to opening

The Airport Link Line of the Shanghai Suburban Railway has met all operational requirements and is counting down until opening, officials from the constructor, Shanghai Shen-Tie Investment Company, announced on Friday. The intra-city railway line, which connects Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport, runs 68.6 kilometers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It significantly cuts the travel time to less than 40 minutes between the two airports, which currently takes about 100 minutes by Metro and more than an hour by shuttle bus or taxi. "The line doubles the maximum speed of most subway systems in the city," said Zhang Xiaobin, manager of the technical management department of Shanghai Shen-Tie Investment Co. "Currently, we have set the train departure interval at 15 minutes. However, with the CTCS2+ATO train control system in operation, the trains are capable for automatic turn-back, which can achieve a 3-minute operation interval across the entire line," Zhang added.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

As the east-west backbone line of Shanghai intra-city railway system, the line passes through three districts, Minhang, Xuhui and the Pudong New Area, with designed speeds of up to 160 km per hour. The section currently ready for operation is between Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station and Pudong Airport Terminals 1&2 Station, consisting of seven stations, including five underground stations and two on-ground stations.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The entrance to the Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station of the Airport Link Line is located on the B1 level of the access between the Terminal 2 of Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station. After opening, passengers will be able to enter the station by swiping their public transportation cards. There are five platforms of the Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station. Currently platforms 3 and 4 are designed for trains running along the Airport Link Line.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Unlike Metro trains, the seating arrangement on the Airport Link Line trains is more similar to that of high-speed trains, but with wider seats. Shanghai Daily reporters found that the train ran smoothly and quickly, providing a comfortable riding experience.

This line uses 500-meter-long steel rails laid across intervals, significantly reducing the number of rail joints, which effectively minimizes vibration and bumps during high-speed operation, greatly enhancing riding smoothness and comfort, Zhang said. The trains on the airport connection line are equipped with different size luggage holders as well as sockets and USB/Type-C charging ports between seats, allowing passengers to recharge laptops, phones, tablets, and other electronic devices.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

There are also two wireless charging ports in each carriage of the train, located at the either end of the carriage. Passengers who sit near the ports can access quick wireless charging with a single touch. The project has passed its safety assessment before initial operation and the gate machines and ticketing equipment at each station are ready. The construction, operation, and other relevant units are fully engaged in the final debugging, drills, and a series of other safeguard work, the company said. The line is one of five under-construction urban railway lines in the city, and is the backbone line of Shanghai's urban railway network.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai has designed a 1,157km intra-city railway system. Currently, 295.5km of the railway and 50 stations are under construction. All lines have two types of trains -– four carriages holding a maximum of 748 people and eight carriages holding 1,604 people. In the future, including the currently under-construction Airport Link Line, Shanghai's intra-city railway network will interconnect and operate across lines, and will also connect to the city's public transportation system and China railway system. Passenger will be able to reduce transfers between lines, according to Du Feng, deputy general manager of Shanghai Shen-Tie Investment Co.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE