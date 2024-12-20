News / Metro

Pudong ramps up innovation projects with major projects underway

﻿ Li Qian
  17:04 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0
Among the standout projects is the Nippon Paint China headquarters, with a new building materials and packaging base for the company, supported by a 330-million-yuan investment.
  17:04 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0

Pudong is ramping up its innovation ambitions as it starts construction on 10 major science and technology projects and 40 supporting projects, totaling an investment of 11.4 billion yuan (US$1.56 billion).

Among the standout projects is the Nippon Paint China headquarters, along with a new building materials and packaging base for the company, supported by a 330-million-yuan investment. This expansion will further solidify Nippon Paint's growing presence in China's dynamic market.

Another key project is the GalaxyCore headquarters, backed by a 1.68-billion-yuan investment. The development will include a research and development center and an employee apartment building. GalaxyCore, a leading Chinese IC design company specializing in CMOS image sensors and display driver ICs, will anchor this innovative project.

In the heart of Pudong, the Zhangjiang Digital Industry Innovation Platform will receive 820 million yuan to construct two state-of-the-art R&D buildings, designed to attract top-tier integrated circuit companies to the area.

These developments align with Pudong's strategy to strengthen key sectors such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, and energy storage. The aim is to accelerate industry clustering, enrich the local ecosystem, and expand the district's high-tech industrial base, according to Zhang Tong, deputy director of the Pudong Science Technology and Economy Commission.

So far this year, Pudong has begun construction on 33 major science and technology projects, with total fixed asset investments reaching 103.7 billion yuan. Additionally, 13 significant projects have been completed, totaling 8.9 billion yuan, while 37 technology transformation projects have wrapped up, with an investment of 11.3 billion yuan.

Moreover, eight major projects have gone into production, with an investment of 4.1 billion yuan, and 25 projects have received industry entry approval, representing a planned investment of 39.5 billion yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
Nippon
﻿
