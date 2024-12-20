Weekend forecast calls for cooler temperatures and strong winds

A cold front this weekend is forecast to bring strong winds and the temperature down, local weather forecasters said on Friday.

The mercury ranged between 3.5 and 11 degrees Celsius on Friday, but is expected to dip between 2 and 8 degrees tomorrow and Sunday.

Saturday marks this year's 22nd solar term, dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, on the Chinese traditional calendar. Its arrival indicates the coldest period of the year is coming.

The mercury is predicted to touch around zero degrees in some suburban areas of Shanghai on Sunday morning.

But forecasters said the cold weather won't last long, as a warm front is expected to arrive on Monday, bringing a few days of light rain and the temperature back above 10 degrees.

Sunshine is forecast to return next Thursday along with another cold spell.