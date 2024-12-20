﻿
News / Metro

Weekend forecast calls for cooler temperatures and strong winds

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0
Local meteorologists say the temperature is expected to range between 2 and 8 degrees in most parts of the city this weekend before warming up a little next week.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0

A cold front this weekend is forecast to bring strong winds and the temperature down, local weather forecasters said on Friday.

The mercury ranged between 3.5 and 11 degrees Celsius on Friday, but is expected to dip between 2 and 8 degrees tomorrow and Sunday.

Saturday marks this year's 22nd solar term, dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, on the Chinese traditional calendar. Its arrival indicates the coldest period of the year is coming.

The mercury is predicted to touch around zero degrees in some suburban areas of Shanghai on Sunday morning.

But forecasters said the cold weather won't last long, as a warm front is expected to arrive on Monday, bringing a few days of light rain and the temperature back above 10 degrees.

Sunshine is forecast to return next Thursday along with another cold spell.

Weekend forecast calls for cooler temperatures and strong winds
Imaginechina

A woman enjoys the beautiful winter view at Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     