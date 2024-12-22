News / Metro

Tower crane collapse damages Metro Line 11, no injuries reported

A Shanghai Metro Line 11 train suffered damage early on December 22 after a tower crane collapsed onto the track, affecting infrastructure and a running train.
A Shanghai Metro Line 11 train suffered damage early on December 22 after a tower crane collapsed onto the track, affecting infrastructure and a running train. No injuries were reported.

Footage from the scene shows the fallen red tower crane striking a moving train, shattering some of its windows. At 8:19am, the operator Shanghai Metro announced that trains between Malu and Wuwei Road stations were operating at reduced speeds due to power equipment issues, causing delays of approximately 15 minutes.

By 9:08am, Shanghai Metro said that the damage to Line 11's equipment and train was caused by external construction and that repairs and passenger evacuations were underway. At 9:46am, an update noted that the complex situation would likely require extended repair time. Passengers were advised to plan alternate routes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shanghai Metro
