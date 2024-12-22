Plenty of ways to celebrate New Year and Spring Festival

As winter chills set in, Pudong is heating up with a vibrant mix of activities to celebrate the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival.

As winter chills set in, Pudong is heating up with a vibrant mix of cultural exhibitions, festive markets, and immersive experiences, offering something for everyone to enjoy this season in celebration of the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival. In the heart of Lujiazui, two stunning Dunhuang-themed exhibitions are taking center stage.

Jiang Xiaowei / Ti Gong

L+ Mall, in collaboration with the Dunhuang Museum, has unveiled a "Divine Snake Garden," an exhibition blending traditional art with Chinese New Year blessings for the Year of the Snake. The first floor showcases a "Flying Flower Path," inspired by Dunhuang's famous flying apsaras, while the fifth floor features the "Divine Snake Garden"– a magical space where snakes entwine with blooming flowers, symbolizing renewal and prosperity. Through February, 2025, visitors can also take part in activities such as getting snake-themed postcards stamped and beating the drum for fortune.

Jiang Xiaowei / Ti Gong

Meanwhile, Shanghai Super Brand Mall has unveiled the immersive "Dunhuang Seeking the Sacred" exhibition, which combines light, shadow, and digital storytelling to create a 1,200-square-meter, column-free experience. Visitors can marvel at virtual depictions of the reclining Buddha and Monk Xuanzang's epic journey. The mall also features a Russian-themed market, transforming the space into a magical winter wonderland with ice skating and snow effects.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In the Expo-Qiantan area, the New Year Flower Market at Shanghai Expo Culture Park will open its doors on December 24, and run until February 16, 2025. Spanning nearly 6,000 square meters at the World Flower Garden, the market offers a beautiful mix of traditional and modern floral displays, including narcissus, kumquats, and tropical orchids, as well as exotic and rare plants like Australia's king protea and Madagascar's elephant's foot plant. Another highlight is a real ice skating rink, alongside with artificial snowfall. The market also features international food stalls, an eco-friendly café, pop-up stores, and a collaboration with BBC Earth for a themed retail experience.

Li Qian / SHINE

Ti Gong

At Taikoo Li Qiantan, a new immersive winter celebration, "Let's Cherish Well," brings art, light, and music together for a warm, interactive journey. This collaboration with cultural figures like fankiki Digital Studio promises to brighten the season, running through February 16, 2025. At the Shanghai International Resort, Bicester Village Shanghai offers a lakeside winter market and gourmet delights. Meanwhile, Shanghai Disney Resort's Christmas market introduces a selection of holiday-themed products to get you into the seasonal spirit.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE