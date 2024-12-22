Lujiazui Legal Forum hears of institutional innovation

The country's first jointly-operated law firm with locals partnering firms from Macao and Hong Kong is expected to be established in the Pudong New Area soon to create more efficiency in the handling of related legal affairs.

This will be a further step of institutional innovation after eight joint ventures of Chinese and foreign law firms have been approved, all located within the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, officials said at the 12th Lujiazui Legal Forum, which was held on Friday.

In 2014, the Shanghai took the lead in piloting a program that allows Chinese law offices and foreign law offices to conduct business cooperation through a "joint operation" approach in the free trade zone.



Within the scope of their respective approved legal practice areas, the jointly operated law firms are able to cooperate in handling cross-border and international legal affairs.

Pudong is promoting institutional innovation by issuing management measures for high-quality development in the legal service industry and exploring institutional opening-up measures, Huang Aiwu, director of the Pudong New Area Justice Bureau, said during the forum.