News / Metro

Lujiazui Legal Forum hears of institutional innovation

Zhu Yuting
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-22       0
The country's first jointly-operated law firm with locals partnering firms from Macao and Hong Kong is expected to be established in the Pudong New Area.
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-22       0

The country's first jointly-operated law firm with locals partnering firms from Macao and Hong Kong is expected to be established in the Pudong New Area soon to create more efficiency in the handling of related legal affairs.

This will be a further step of institutional innovation after eight joint ventures of Chinese and foreign law firms have been approved, all located within the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, officials said at the 12th Lujiazui Legal Forum, which was held on Friday.

In 2014, the Shanghai took the lead in piloting a program that allows Chinese law offices and foreign law offices to conduct business cooperation through a "joint operation" approach in the free trade zone.

Within the scope of their respective approved legal practice areas, the jointly operated law firms are able to cooperate in handling cross-border and international legal affairs.

Pudong is promoting institutional innovation by issuing management measures for high-quality development in the legal service industry and exploring institutional opening-up measures, Huang Aiwu, director of the Pudong New Area Justice Bureau, said during the forum.

Ti Gong

The 12th Lujiazui Legal Forum was held in Shanghai on Friday.

Moreover, representatives from five enterprises and five law firms in Pudong signed cooperation agreements respectively, at the forum. The five law firms will provide legal services to the five companies in their foreign-related businesses, breaking down law barriers.

After a five-year hiatus, the forum has been re-launched with the intention of highlighting Shanghai's efforts to become a leading hub for international legal services, foreign-related law services and talents, and accelerating the construction of Shanghai international legal service center.

Representatives from governments, universities, leading institutions as well as law firm from home and abroad, exchanged views and insights during the forum.

In addition, the forum also highlighted the importance of building leading arbitration institutions in Shanghai for the establishment of an international legal service center in the city.

China's first maritime arbitration case with both parties from overseas was heard in Shanghai this August.

The case is a new attempt and innovation of temporary maritime arbitration, making Shanghai another optional city among the world for temporary arbitration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Lujiazui
Pudong
