'Shanghai, My City' recognizes 42 winners at a gala event

The "Shanghai, My City" initiative culminated in a gala event at the eastern branch of the Shanghai Museum, where 42 of the more than 200 submitted videos received accolades.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The "Shanghai, My City" initiative, which ended on Sunday with a gala night at the Shanghai Museum's east branch, selected 42 videos. The event was organized by the Shanghai Government's Foreign Affairs Office, the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the Shanghai Cyberspace Administration, and hosted by Shanghai Daily. The project was launched in February and received over 200 videos in which peoples from all over the world tell stories about their lives in Shanghai and their love for the city. A team of experienced judges chose 15 videos as Works of Excellence and 27 as Honorable Mentions. The films are being screened on various social media platforms since December 5. Almost all the characters in the videos hailed Shanghai as an easy, safe, convenient, and inclusive place to live.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"I have a strong attachment to Shanghai because I feel like I grew up here," Mahmoud Soliman, an Egyptian teacher at Shanghai International Studies University, said. He lives in the city with his pet dog Malika. "I arrived here in 2015 and began studying here. I did my Ph.D. at Shanghai International Studies University and subsequently began working here. I am strongly linked to the city. I am growing up and feel like Shanghai is growing up at the same time." Tobias Le Compte, a Belgian influencer and a musician, showcased the diversity of Shanghai in his film and demonstrated his fluency in the Shanghai dialect. "My life in Shanghai is amazing because there are so many comfortable places, delicious cuisine, and hospitable people. I can practice my Shanghai dialect here while also enjoying music, coffee, and steamed buns. What a life!"

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ethan Robertson, an American automobile influencer, said Shanghai is where his "dreams, reality, and aspirations coincide." "I believe China's automobile sector is currently the focus of the world. We are doing something called 'the wheels boy EV tour.' We are inviting guests and fans of our channel from outside China to come to China and drive Chinese EVs and to see a Chinese automobile show," Robertson said. "We recently held an event in Guangzhou and plan to have another, larger one in Shanghai next year. We will have a group of 10 to 15 foreigners visit China to drive Chinese cars and attend the Shanghai Auto Show." Robertson reviews China's automobiles while simultaneously enjoying the convenience of public transportation, such as subways and shared bikes, to slow down and appreciate life.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ken Goh, of Singapore, has set up a bike club in the city. "Cycling is really good in Shanghai. The government has put in a lot of effort with infrastructure. I think that actually encourages more people to go out and exercise and it's wonderful." Aiza Kashif, a Pakistani biology and environmental science teacher at Shanghai American School, participates in volunteer activities. She monitors the river and reports problems to the local administration. "Shanghai welcomed us with open arms. My children have the opportunity to grow up in a beautiful and safe society. So I wanted to contribute something back to the Chinese society. I wanted to pay with whatever skills I had," she said. "That is why I started volunteering. Through my service, I hope to send a message to society that everyone should take action to protect the environment."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nawaf Alameeri, father of five-year-old student Meshal at Yew Chung International School, said this was his second visit to Shanghai and came back "because of the warm, welcoming, and caring people here, as well as the opportunities it provides." "If you have a place where you are happy, your family is happy too. They can have a good education... This is a good place, a good life."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Kong Fu'an, director general of the Shanghai Government's Foreign Affairs Office and executive vice president of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said the videos showed expat life in Shanghai. He promised that the office and association will intensify their efforts to serve foreigners better and offer more convenient services. Deputy director general of the Shanghai Cyberspace Administration Yang Jun said Shanghai welcomes everyone who comes and falls in love with it, regardless of nationality. She welcomed more foreign friends to share "Shanghai, My City" anecdotes.