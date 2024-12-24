Shanghai weekend getaways gain popularity with South Koreans

The city has seen a noticeably high concentration of South Korean tourists taking a weekend getaway since November 8 due to China's unilateral visa-free policy for the country.

On a weekend night, in Fengshengli, one of the bustling areas in downtown Shanghai, a group of South Koreans stepped into a Tsingtao restaurant. They drank, chatted, and reveled in the vibrant nightlife of the city. This was part of a weekend getaway in Shanghai for Kim Jun-hyeon, a Korean automotive designer. In the past, his visits were mostly for market research. However, this time he decided to take a short-term vacation in Shanghai and organized a company team-building trip with his colleagues. "The main reason we chose to travel to Shanghai is the visa-free policy for South Koreans coming to China," Kim said. "I truly love China, especially Shanghai. The people here are incredibly open."

Ti Gong

This is not an isolated case amidst the surge in South Koreans traveling to Shanghai. Over the past month, the city has seen a noticeably high concentration of South Korean tourists. "You can hardly walk a few steps without encountering a group of Korean men with perfectly styled bowl cuts or women with flawless, glowing skin," was one online comment. The travel boom stems from the implementation of China's unilateral visa-free policy for South Korean passport holders since November 8. Initially allowing a 15-day stay, the policy was later extended to 30 days, leading to a significant increase in bookings for trips to China from South Korea. For many busy South Koreans, the visa-free policy has made weekend trips to China a reality. With flights from South Korea to China taking little over an hour, it's the perfect option for a weekend getaway. Thanks to its rich tourism resources, Shanghai has become the top choice for young South Koreans who have jumped on the bandwagon of weekend trips to China. Data from China's global travel service provider Trip.com shows that Shanghai has topped the list of the most popular Chinese cities for South Korean tourists. Bookings for trips to Shanghai from South Korea have surged by over 180 percent year-over-year and more than 40 percent compared with a month earlier. As people stroll down Madang Road, they will notice the long line outside the former site of the provisional government of the Republic of Korea. Korean social media has been flooded with posts about trips to Shanghai, with many citing the visa-free policy, proximity, and high level of internationalization as the primary reasons for choosing Shanghai as their first destination in China.

Zhang Chaoyan

Vastness and diverse attractions leave Korean tourists in awe Many may have assumed initially that the influx of Korean tourists to Shanghai was driven by sheer convenience. Budget flights from Jeju Island to Shanghai Pudong, costing as little as 300-plus yuan and taking only 90 minutes, make the journey incredibly accessible. Later, it emerged that Korean tourists came to Shanghai not only to experience the fresh Chinese culture but also had a specific preference for their travel: it is quite "big!" Many tourists were astonished to find that Shanghai, despite being ranked outside the top 30 in terms of land area within China, is roughly ten times larger than Seoul. They have also noticed that when they visit similar attractions in Shanghai as in their home country, they feel like they're getting an "upgraded" version. These attractions are generally larger and offer a richer variety of experiences. As Lotteworld and Everland, the two major theme parks in South Korea, are both domestic brands and are often seen as alternatives to Disney by Korean youngsters, Shanghai Disneyland has become a must-visit destination for many Korean tourists in the city, which is the largest Disney resort in Asia and the third largest in the world.

Many Korean influencers have been sharing photos on Instagram and Xiaohongshu, posing at popular check-in spots such as the Bund, Xintiandi and Wukang Mansion, turning Shanghai into the trendiest "Internet-famous photo studio." The "Korean girl photo style," known for its strong atmospheric vibe, once became a favorite among netizens, and now "Korean girls" are developing a brand new "atmospheric photo template" in Shanghai.

Korean Xiaohongshu blogger Lili, citing a top Internet buzzword of 2024 "city不city" to praise Shanghai, said: "I think Shanghai has so many fun places and delicious food. It's so city!"

Abundant travel info and convenient services Thanks to recommendations on Instagram and YouTube, many Korean tourists have already marked iconic Shanghai spots like the Bund, Nanjing Road, Yu Garden, Tianzifang and Disney on their travel itineraries. They have also figured out where to find the best Shanghai food, trendy restaurants, and the most happening nightlife spots.

As reported by The Paper, Han Rugeng, a South Korean who studied in China for two years, met a Chinese friend on social media and has been exploring Shanghai with her. "She speaks Korean, and I speak a little Chinese, so we've been sightseeing in Shanghai together," she said. Han Yu-gyeong discovered many of the attractions she visited through YouTube. By simply searching "Shanghai Travel," she could find numerous recommended must-visit spots in Shanghai. "I've visited the Bund, Lujiazui, the Oriental Pearl Tower, People's Square, Yuyuan Garden, and the former site of the provisional government of the Republic of Korea. The Bund's night view and the Yuyuan Garden area with its beautiful architecture were my favorites," she said. Lee Se-yeong planned her trip to Shanghai based on research on Instagram, covering everything from tourist attractions to shopping and dining. "The Bund light show is spectacular. Haidilao hotpot is a must-try. I've already visited Disney, and Wukang Mansion is next on my list," she said.

Transport in Shanghai is made easy with Didi rides and the Metro, with payment available through Alipay and WeChat. For food delivery, Meituan is at hand. Even if you only know a little Chinese, you can explore this bustling metropolis with "a little English and Chinese." Shanghai's convenient and advanced services have made travel much easier for Korean tourists. Starting from December 17, Chinese financial services provider UnionPay International has allowed UnionPay-linked overseas e-wallet users to make payments in China by scanning China's WeChat QR codes. Korean Naver Pay is also on the list, enabling Korean tourists to make seamless payments through WeChat Pay.

Ti Gong

Christy Huang, a Fudan University graduate who lived in Shanghai for 15 years, was amazed at the dramatic changes in payment methods during her recent five-year return trip. "Everything is done via WeChat or Alipay now. No cash required. It was already a thing back then, but not nearly as prevalent. It's really convenient, as we can link our Korean bank cards directly to Alipay," she said. Wang Zheng, general manager of Jin Jiang Travel Shanghai, believes the frequent flights between Shanghai and Seoul, Busan, and Jeju Island make it convenient for Koreans to visit Shanghai for weekend getaways. According to Skyscanner's data in December, there are over 200 weekly round-trip flights between Shanghai and Seoul, excluding flights to and from Shanghai from Busan, Jeju Island, and other cities.

Imaginechina

"More importantly," he added, "Shanghai's convenient infrastructure, rich cultural and leisure consumption scenes, and a relatively friendly language environment provide Korean tourists with a high-quality Shanghai travel experience."

City vibe and features give South Korean visitors a sense of home Young South Koreans list Shanghai as their top travel destination in China as its distinct four seasons and the climate are like home. Since there is only a one-hour time difference between Seoul and Shanghai, Korean tourists rarely experience jet lag. Shanghai cuisine also shares some similarities with South Korean's preference for sweet tastes. Many Korean visitors consider Shanghai cuisine a must-try during their visit. The rich nightlife culture of Shanghai, featuring markets, bars, recreation shows, and shopping areas, has helped many Korean tourists recapture the excitement and joy they felt at Seoul's night markets. As Kim Jun-hyeon's Chinese-speaking colleague put it: "Shanghai nights are stunningly beautiful and have a very Seoul-like atmosphere. It reminds me of Myeongdong Shopping District." For Korean youngsters, who are accustomed to the city walk culture even in their mountainous hometowns, spending a whole day exploring the flat terrain of Shanghai is a piece of cake. A city walk from Xintiandi to Tianzifang is a favorite. This route offers a journey from modern trends to vintage art, allowing young people to explore the city's diverse cultural landscape.

Zhang Chaoyan

Tianzifang, an iconic cultural alleyway in Shanghai, attracts numerous Korean tourists with its boutique shops, artistic atmosphere, and street food. Christy Huang said her sister was drawn to the many boutiques in Tianzifang and bought many cute handmade crafts. Lee Se-young purchased a lot of flower teas as gifts for family and friends.

For many Korean tourists, a weekend trip to Shanghai is also a kind of "roots-seeking journey." This is especially true as they visit the former site of the provisional government of the Republic of Korea. It has become popular with Korean tourists these days. It's not uncommon to witness long queues at the entrance, making "a pilgrimage" to the site and taking photos. The site is seen by South Koreans as the "cradle of their nation," where Korean patriots established the provisional government and the precursor to modern Korea's first government, after fleeing Shanghai following Korea's March First Movement against Japanese occupation in 1919.

Zhang Chaoyan

Last Saturday morning, Suji was posing for a family photo in front of the sign at the former site. The 18-year-old from Seoul, along with her parents, was taking a weekend trip to Shanghai, her first visit to the city. She said visiting the historical site was meaningful as she had learned a great deal about Korean history. She was also marveled at the stunning night view of the Bund and the magnificent Oriental Pearl TV Tower.