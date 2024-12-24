Bund will be off-limits to traffic on New Year's Eve

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the downtown area around the Bund on New Year's Eve, Shanghai police announced.

From 8pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1, vehicles will be prohibited from entering the area surrounded by Beisuzhou Road, Xizang Road N., Xizang Road M., Beijing Road W., Chengdu Road N., Yan'an Road E., Xizang Road S., Fuxing Road E., Waimalu, and the riverside.

The Jiangxi Road off-ramp from Yan'an Elevated Road will be closed, leaving just the Bund Tunnel accessible to motorists.

During this time, only police cars, fire engines, ambulances, and emergency engineering vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted zones.