Shanghai hosts completion ceremony for 2024 course of TCSOL in China

The 2024 Shanghai course of the TCSOL in China volunteer project, designed to aid foreigners in learning Chinese, concluded on Monday with a ceremony in Shanghai. The TCSOL in China project, an evolution of the Shanghai Volunteer Program for Teaching Chinese as a Second Language, aims to enhance the Chinese language proficiency and cultural understanding of expatriates in China, including foreign experts and their families. This initiative supports their integration into Chinese society. As project partners, Shanghai Daily and CNS are continuing promoting the initiative within expat communities, providing enhanced support and assistance to foreigners living in China.

To expand the initiative beyond Shanghai, representatives from foreign expert service and management departments in Sichuan, Hebei, Fujian, Guangzhou, and Ningbo were invited to participate in a symposium. Wang Haiyang, vice president and secretary-general of the China Society of Research on International Professional Personnel Exchange and Development, highlighted the language and cultural barriers faced by foreigners in China. He emphasized the need for more opportunities for expatriates to learn Chinese and understand Chinese culture. The project, he said, helps meet these needs and fosters mutual understanding and friendship, enabling foreigners to better share China's stories and voices internationally. Launched in early 2024, the Shanghai Volunteer Program of TCSOL in China has been well-received for its free, formal, and flexible approach, combining software-based self-study with live teaching. After June, it was rebranded and expanded nationwide, increasing its reach and impact. Fu Guoqing, secretary-general of the Shanghai International Academic Exchange Association, spoke of the project's success in Shanghai and its expansion efforts in the Yangtze River Delta. By attracting participation from other regions, the project effectively advances the recruitment and service of foreign talent in the new era. Deng Xinzheng, a consultant from the Foreign Experts Division of the Science & Technology Department of Sichuan Province, expressed the province's commitment to building a supportive service ecosystem for foreign experts. The TCSOL in China project aligns with the goals of the Sichuan Foreign Expert Service Alliance, providing a foundation for collaborative development. The project's success hinges on awareness and participation. Shen Ke, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily, said that the publication would leverage its influence within expatriate communities to support volunteer recruitment for the program. As of December 23, over 170 volunteer teachers have participated, serving more than 350 foreign learners. Gao Fei, a volunteer teacher from Ningbo, Zhejiang, remarked on the significance of spreading Chinese culture globally through language.

Another volunteer, Gao Jia from Changsha, Hunan Province, described the project as a cultural exchange platform. "I have a student who is a dentist and particularly interested in moxibustion in Chinese medicine. We often discuss this topic, and I feel that these cultural aspects have clearly enhanced the students' interest in learning Chinese," Gao told Shanghai Daily.

