China targets self check-in at major airports

  21:16 UTC+8, 2019-05-13
China is gearing up for self check-ins at major airports, targeting improved airport operation efficiency amid robust growth, according to civil aviation authorities.
A crew member helps a passenger connect his mobile phone to the inflight wifi on board a flight of China Southern Airlines, Jan. 20, 2018.

In 2019, all airports with annual passenger throughput of 10 million level should make efforts to extend self check-in services to more than 70 percent of passengers, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The CAAC has made self check-in and paperless boarding major initiatives to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the country's major airports amid growing passenger volume.

In 2018, a total of 225 million passenger trips in China used the paperless boarding with electronic devices, which saved 18.75 million hours of waiting.

By the end of 2018, China had a total of 235 certified civil transport airports, among which 37 airports were in the 10 million level of annual passenger throughput.

China is now the world's second-largest civil aviation market. The country handled 610 million air passenger trips in 2018, and the figure is expected to reach 680 million this year.

