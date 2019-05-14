News / Nation

Chinese customs seizes over 1,000 human placenta extract injections

Xinhua
  17:01 UTC+8, 2019-05-14
Customs officers in the city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, said they have seized a large amount of human placenta extract injections from an inbound flight.
Xinhua
  17:01 UTC+8, 2019-05-14

Qingdao Customs said Monday afternoon that they detected suspected items in the luggage via a CT scan and later confirmed they were 1,250 units of human placenta extract injections.

A Chinese passenger attempted to take the injections from Japan to China, without customs declaration and quarantine certificates.

Human placenta extract injections are biological products, which need special quarantine certificates and approval when entering or exiting the country.

Qingdao Customs said human placenta extract injections that have not been quarantined might carry hepatitis or HIV, posing a risk to consumers in the domestic market.  

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
