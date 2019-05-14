News / Nation

New radar systems installed in Beijing's new airport

A number of advanced Chinese radar systems have been set up at Beijing Daxing International Airport, offering weather forecasts faster and more accurately.
One of them is a millimeter-wave cloud radar, developed by a research institute affiliated with the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, the country's leading radar maker.

According to the institute, it is capable of monitoring clouds, fog, snow and drizzle within 60km around the airport and obtaining weather data. Working together with other radar systems, the new radar will improve airport weather forecasts with higher accuracy and provide better real-time monitoring and early warning of low-visibility conditions.

The installation of two other boundary wind profiler radar systems and a low-tropospheric wind profiler radar system developed by the institute will be completed soon.

In addition, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation developed a new weather radar for the new airport with the latest radar technology. It has a faster scanning speed, better reliability and stronger detection ability than ordinary radar systems.

The radar only takes one minute to complete a scan while previous radars took around six minutes. The new system can function for 3,000 hours, five times that of ordinary radar systems.

According to its developers, the radar can detect dangerous weather, such as thunderstorms and heavy wind faster and more accurately.  

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
