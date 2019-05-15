Xi expounds on Chinese civilization

Chinese President Xi Jinping summarized the essence of the Chinese civilization, when addressing the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping summarized the essence of the Chinese civilization, when addressing the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing on Wednesday, as follows:

-- Seeking goodwill with neighbors and harmony with all nations is the Chinese way of engaging with the world.

-- Benefiting the people and providing them with stability and prosperity are the distinctive value of Chinese civilization.

-- Keeping reforming and innovating, and advancing with the times are the unchanged spirit of Chinese civilization.

-- Following the rules of nature and uniting human and universe are the philosophy of existence for Chinese civilization.