News / Nation

Xi expounds on Chinese civilization

Xinhua
  13:58 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping summarized the essence of the Chinese civilization, when addressing the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.
Xinhua
  13:58 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping summarized the essence of the Chinese civilization, when addressing the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing on Wednesday, as follows:

-- Seeking goodwill with neighbors and harmony with all nations is the Chinese way of engaging with the world.

-- Benefiting the people and providing them with stability and prosperity are the distinctive value of Chinese civilization.

-- Keeping reforming and innovating, and advancing with the times are the unchanged spirit of Chinese civilization.

-- Following the rules of nature and uniting human and universe are the philosophy of existence for Chinese civilization.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     