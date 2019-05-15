Contract disputes, larceny largest in number in civil, criminal trials

Among all civil cases tried and concluded by Chinese courts in the first quarter, contract disputes make up the largest in number, according to the Supreme People's Court.

Among all civil cases tried and concluded by Chinese courts in the first quarter, contract disputes make up the largest in number, according to the Supreme People's Court Wednesday.

Disputes related to marriage and family, tort, labor relation and intellectual property rights are also among the most frequent issues in concluded cases, according to the SPC.

Larceny, dangerous driving and drug-related cases outnumbered others in the concluded trials of criminal cases, the SPC said.

Chinese courts have concluded the trials of some 2.3 million civil cases, 228,000 criminal cases and 40,000 administrative cases of first instance in the first quarter this year.

The total number of trials concluded by the courts nationwide increased by 20.54 percent year on year, the SPC said.

Over the same period, Chinese courts have received 862,000 more cases compared with the same period in the previous year, an increase of 12.78 percent.