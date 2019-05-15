Forest fire still burning in SW China

Firefighters in southwest China's Yunnan Province are still battling a forest fire that broke out on Monday.

As of 9am Wednesday, over 2,000 people and three helicopters were working to extinguish the fire in the city of Anning, according to the provincial forest fire control department.

Parts of the province are suffering from severe drought and according to forecasts, the area will see no rainfall in the following week.

The size of the area covered by the fire and its cause are under investigation.

The provincial meteorological bureau has initiated an emergency response for major meteorological disasters.