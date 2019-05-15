Public security organs alert public to economic crimes

Public security organs on Wednesday held publicity activities to raise awareness of economic crimes in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The activities mainly taught the public about the dangers of illegal fund-raising and pyramid schemes on the Internet.

Public security authorities of Tianjin, Shandong and Hubei joined hands with the public in performing a series of programs aimed at revealing the ways economic crimes were committed and teaching the public about how to prevent such crimes.

Public security organs in other localities in China also held similar activities to prevent the public from being harmed by such crimes.

Since last year, public security organs across the country have busted roughly 100,000 cases of economic crimes, recouping more than 5.6 million yuan (US$815,400) of direct economic losses.