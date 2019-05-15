News / Nation

Public security organs alert public to economic crimes

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
Public security organs on Wednesday held publicity activities to raise awareness of economic crimes in north China's Tianjin Municipality.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0

Public security organs on Wednesday held publicity activities to raise awareness of economic crimes in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The activities mainly taught the public about the dangers of illegal fund-raising and pyramid schemes on the Internet.

Public security authorities of Tianjin, Shandong and Hubei joined hands with the public in performing a series of programs aimed at revealing the ways economic crimes were committed and teaching the public about how to prevent such crimes.

Public security organs in other localities in China also held similar activities to prevent the public from being harmed by such crimes.

Since last year, public security organs across the country have busted roughly 100,000 cases of economic crimes, recouping more than 5.6 million yuan (US$815,400) of direct economic losses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     