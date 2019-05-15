News / Nation

China raises national compensation standard

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
The Supreme People's Court has raised the compensation standard for individuals wrongfully imprisoned or detained.
The new standard for national compensation, which came into effect starting Wednesday, has been set at 315.94 yuan (US$46) per day, up 31.2 yuan from the 2018 compensation standard, according to a circular issued by the SPC Wednesday.

The adjustment of the standard was based on the increase in the average annual salary of urban employees, which stood at 82,461 yuan in 2018.

Under Chinese law, wrongfully imprisoned or detained individuals are due compensation for each day they are deprived of their freedom, calculated according to the average daily salary in the preceding year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
