News / Nation

Asian Civilization Parade opens in Beijing

Xinhua
  14:47 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
A week-long Asian Civilization Parade showcasing the continent's diverse and charming civilizations kicks off in Beijing Thursday.
Xinhua
  14:47 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0

A week-long Asian Civilization Parade showcasing the continent's diverse and charming civilizations kicks off in Beijing Thursday.

As one of the major sideline events of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, the parade runs twice a day -- at 10am and 4pm each day from Thursday to May 22 in the Olympic Park.

Costumed performers from 16 countries and 10 domestic performance teams will present festive songs and dances to showcase the distinctive charm of Asian civilizations.

With the theme of "Asian Civilization, World Harmony," the parade consists of four parts: "Fascination of Chinese Ethnic Groups," "Enchanting Asia," "Charming China" and "Welcome to Beijing."

Decorations for the parade echo those of the Asian Cuisine Festival held at the same time, so as to depict a picturesque scene where different civilizations learn from each other.

Slated to run from May 15 to 22, the CDAC includes a series of activities focusing on cultural diversity, exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations, attracting thousands of people from 47 Asian countries and nearly 50 countries outside the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     