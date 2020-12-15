Pilot attends wedding before testing positive for COVID-19

A Chinese pilot attended a wedding with 300 people in southwest China's Sichuan Province before being confirmed with COVID-19.

Sichuan Daily

The 26-year-old man surnamed Gao is a cargo plane pilot for Sichuan Airlines. He flew from Los Angeles to Chengdu on November 29 and tested negative for the virus during central quarantine.

On December 9, he flew from Chengdu to Jinan, Shandong Province, and back on an assignment and then continued his quarantine until December 12. After finishing quarantine, Gao drove to the city of Jiangyou to attend a wedding.

On December 14, he visited Huaxi Hospital in Chengdu where he tested positive for the virus.



The residential compound where Gao lives is now under lockdown.

Authorities are tracking down others who attended the wedding.