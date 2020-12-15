News / Nation

Shenzhen recruits first civil servants from HK, Macau

CGTN
  19:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
The 2020 civil servant recruitment tests for Shenzhen took place on Saturday and Sunday, which offers five positions exclusively to people from China's Hong Kong and Macau.
CGTN
  19:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
Shenzhen recruits first civil servants from HK, Macau
CGTN

A picture of Shenzhen City, South China's Guangdong Province

The 2020 civil servant recruitment tests for Shenzhen City, South China's Guangdong Province, took place on Saturday and Sunday, which offers five positions exclusively to people from China's Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) for the first time.

According to reports, five positions released by Shenzhen for Hong Kong and Macau applicants are in the fields of administration, finance, city planning, foreign personnel management and medical supervision, as part of its efforts to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

446 applications from Hong Kong and Macau battled for the five positions. One position in the subdistrict office of Fubao community, Futian district, which is relatively near to Hong Kong, attracted 244 applicants and became a highly popular post.

This is the first time Hong Kong and Macau residents have participated in Shenzhen's civil servant recruitment tests.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     