News / Nation

Beijing provides grants for migrant workers who stay put over holiday

Xinhua
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-16       0
Beijing has provided approximately 6.8 million yuan (US$1.05 million) in grants for roughly 17,000 migrant workers who have stayed put during the Spring Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-16       0

Beijing has provided approximately 6.8 million yuan (about 1.05 million US dollars) in grants for roughly 17,000 migrant construction workers who have stayed put in the city during the Spring Festival holiday, according to local authorities.

Each migrant worker could receive 400 yuan from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The commission has also organized various activities for the workers, including sporting competitions. It requires the strict implementation of disease prevention and control measures on construction sites and strengthened emergency response work.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     