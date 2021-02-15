News / Nation

Overseas Chinese in Japan enjoy Spring Festival with cross-border online purchases of Chinese products

Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-02-15       0
Thanks to the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce in China, more and more overseas Chinese in Japan started to enjoy the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year.
Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-02-15       0

Thanks to the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce in China, more and more overseas Chinese in Japan started to enjoy the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year with Chinese-made products by simply placing an order online with their mobile phones.

Zhao Hui, who lives in the city of Nara in western Japan, has just received a large box of goods from China during the Spring Festival, which was shipped by a cross-border logistics company.

"I have bought red envelopes, window flowers, lanterns, and a small cheongsam and mandarin jacket for the children, " she told Xinhua excitedly.

This is the first time for her to receive a package from China through a cross-border logistics company, said Zhao.

"The company's service is professional, reassuring and fast. Thanks to them, we can have a prosperous Spring Festival in Japan, " she added.

Zhao and her family have lived in Japan for years, and they used to bring her children back to China to celebrate the Spring Festival. They stayed in Japan to spend the traditional Chinese holiday this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although she can send New Year greetings to her parents via WeChat, China's popular multi-functional social media platform, she still misses the atmosphere of Spring Festival in her hometown.

According to Zhao, though living abroad, she hopes her children can understand the cultural customs of the Spring Festival, taste authentic Chinese foods and learn Chinese culture.

Unlike first-time cross-border buyer Zhao, Zhang Jing, who lives in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, orders Chinese foods and items from China to Japan almost every month.

"The taste of my hometown serves as a relief of homesickness," she said, adding that almost all kinds of domestic delicacies and instant foods rarely seen in Japan can be conveniently delivered through cross-border online shopping.

The continuous development of China's logistics system not only enables Chinese consumers to buy overseas goods, but also makes it easy for overseas shoppers to purchase Chinese goods online.

The Shanghai-based Dongyan Express, a logistics company dedicated to shipping Chinese products to overseas shoppers, delivers packages from China to more than 30 countries and regions around the world, with Japan accounting for about 80 percent of its total shipments.

Guo Wenbin, founder of the company, told Xinhua that during the coronavirus epidemic, the company's business has increased significantly.

Cainiao Global, the official global parcel tracking platform of China's Alibaba Group, reported strong growth in the fourth quarter of last year due to rapid increase in orders for cross-border services and international retail businesses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     