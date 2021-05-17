Teacher and students successfully launch 'water rocket'

A teacher in Anji, Zhejiang Province, led his students to make a "water rocket" with plastic bottles and successfully launched it, Qianjiang Evening News reported yesterday.

Wang Yin is a science teacher at Lanrun Angel Foreign Language Experimental School.

The rocket experiment grew out of Wang's desire to begin a new school-based curriculum this year — exploration of space and human civilization.

Wang said the underlying principle of the water rocket is the same as real rockets. The cabin body is connected primarily by beverage bottles. After pouring water into the "power cabin" and adding high pressure, the water rocket lifts off under the recoil force.

After the rocket failed to launch on the first attempt, Wang helped his students improve the parachute and adjust the emission parameters. Subsequently, the rocket was launched successfully and the second-stage section separated from the rocket in the air smoothly.

During the successful launch, Wang's students burst into cheers.