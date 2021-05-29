Guangdong reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

South China's Guangdong Province registered two new locally transmitted, confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with eight new asymptomatic carriers on Friday.

South China's Guangdong Province registered two new locally transmitted, confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with eight new asymptomatic carriers on Friday, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

One of the confirmed cases was from the provincial capital city of Guangzhou, an asymptomatic case previously reported, while the other was from the city of Foshan.

Five out of the eight new asymptomatic cases were reported in Guangzhou, while one was registered in Shenzhen, and two others in Foshan.

The province also reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case during the period, which was found in Guangzhou. The patient entered the city from Cambodia.

There were also three new imported asymptomatic infection cases on Friday in the province, with all of them reported in Guangzhou. The asymptomatic carriers entered the city from Turkey, Cambodia and Zambia, respectively.

By the end of Friday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,029 imported ones, according to the commission.