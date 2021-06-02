Chinese, US senior officials hold video talks over economic ties

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a video conversation with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday morning.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a video conversation with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday morning.

The two sides believed that the China-US economic relations are very important.

In the spirit of equality and mutual trust, they conducted extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, candidly exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, and expressed willingness to maintain communication.