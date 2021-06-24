Chinese mainland sees 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 16 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 16 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Among the imported cases, eight were reported in Guangdong, three each in Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.