Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, five in Yunnan, four in Sichuan, three in Fujian, two in Hunan and one each in Beijing and Shanghai.

Sunday also saw one suspected case newly reported in Shanghai. It is imported from outside the mainland.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday across the mainland, it added.